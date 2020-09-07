Ireland Baldwin Slays In An Animal-Print Bikini And Makes A ‘Tiger King’ Reference

Ireland posed beside a cactus.

Ireland Baldwin showed off her killer curves in an Instagram photo that she uploaded to her account on Sunday. The model was photographed rocking a bikini with a wild pattern that seemingly made her think of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

The two-piece Ireland wore was a beige color that was only a few shades darker than her creamy complexion. It featured a pattern of inky black splotches that resembled the spots of large cats like leopards and cheetahs. The top’s V-neck dipped down low over her smooth decolletage to bare an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Thin straps stretched over Ireland’s shoulders beside her neck.

The garment had underwire that provided extra support. It also traced the round shape of the model’s breasts. Ruching on the center of the bust added even more visual interest to the design. This same sewing technique was used on the bottoms to create a ripple effect down the front.

The lower half of Ireland’s swimsuit had a subtle scooped waist that fell several inches below her navel. Long straps were attached to the sides of the garment, which were cut high to show off plenty of leg. The stretchy bands wound around Ireland’s taut midsection, where they crossed to create an X over her bellybutton. The strappy accents emphasized her hourglass shape by drawing attention to the size difference between her trim waist and curvy hips.

The model wore her blond bob with a deep side part that created volume near her scalp. The ends of her hair looked a bit wet.

Ireland posed in a shady area outdoors in front of a building with blue wood paneling. She got down on her knees on the sidewalk and positioned her legs so that they were spread slightly more than shoulder width apart. She also got up on her toes so that she could sit back on her heels.

The background of Ireland’s photo included a wooden stump and a tall potted cactus plant. In her caption, she shared a message about a woman killing her husband.

Her words were lyrics from a song by musician Caleb Jaxin. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he created a viral parody of Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Savage” that was inspired by Tiger King. Caleb referenced the popular internet theory that one of the subjects of the docuseries, Carole Baskin, killed her husband and fed him to her big cats.

Ireland’s Instagram followers went wild over her photo.

“You are a tall drink of gorgeous!” gushed one fan in the comments section of her post.

“This is the pose. This is art,” another proclaimed.

“You look immeasurably beautiful,” a third admirer wrote.

“Tiger queen,” a fourth message read.