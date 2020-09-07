Keke Palmer Sizzles In Tiny Pink Bikini As She Teases Her Dreamy New Song

Keke Palmer is attracting some viral attention for a racy new video, and using the attention to build up some anticipation for her dreamy new song.

The 27-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself wearing a tiny pink bikini and sharing a snippet from her new song, “Dreamcatcher.” Palmer ran her hand into her long curly hair as she struck a pose for the camera in the short clip, which showed her standing in a shallow pool and showing off her well-toned physique. During the video, the opening lines to her newly released song could be heard playing as a filter made it appear as if her body and teeth were sparkling.

The short video went viral, racking up more than 150,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments from her fans.

“Gorgeous Ms. Keke!” one person wrote.

“That’s smile thou,” another wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

The track is on the album Virgo Tendencies: Part 1, which was released late last month. As Palmer told Pride in an interview last month, she had been working on the album for a long time but had to split it into separate projects when quarantine hit. She said the project is a good reflection of her as a person.

“Both of these projects came out of me really having the time to focus solely on the music and put my thoughts into what I wanted to say,” Palmer shared. “I’m really proud of how it came about because I feel like there’s music on there but there’s also this overall thread of humor, just some of the other sides of myself. I’m excited for people to hear.”

Even before Sunday, Palmer had been using her social media presence to promote the project, working some of the songs into her recent posts.

While the project took a lot of work — and there is apparently still more to come with the second part — Palmer appeared to take some time to relax and unwind this weekend. In her Instagram stories, Palmer shared some other shots of herself lounging with friends while wearing the revealing pink bikini that she showed off in the viral post. In one clip, she stood covered in a white towel as she showed off some dance moves. In another, she posed with a friend and playfully stuck her tongue out to the side. The large gathering was filled with plenty of food and music.