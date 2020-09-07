Tamra Judge Shades Lydia McLaughlin After Being Called ‘Pathetic’ By Former ‘RHOC’ Co-Star

Major shots have been fired by former The Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars Tamra Judge and Lydia McLaughlin. The latter recently sat down with Bravo TV for an interview where she commented on Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson dealing with the fallout of being relieved from RHOC.

Lydia said she has run into Vicki a few times since the news broke she was let go from the network and she is doing just fine, noting she has a big family and fiancé and has a lot going on. When it comes to Tamra, her sentiments weren’t so nice, according to Us Weekly.

“I do know that Tamra … she’s not letting it go,” she said. “She’s still talking about it. I just feel bad for her, it’s kind of, like, ‘OK, you need to move on and do something else.’ She’s talking about the next season, and I think it’s a little … it sounds pathetic.”

Tamra shared a screenshot of Lydia’s interview on Instagram and added a lengthy response, but has since deleted the post.

“Please don’t feel sorry for me sweet Christian girl, I’m doing just fine,” she clapped back. “I have two companies, a real estate license, 4 kids, granddaughter and amazing husband and a new show in the works (not an online series that I had to pay for myself).”

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Tamra then went on to say that she watched an episode of Lydia’s new show, which is available on Bravo’s website. According to the CUT Fitness owner, the episode was all about empowering women and lifting one another up, which she found contradictory given Lydia’s recent statements about her and called her former co-star a “hypocrite.”

The 53-year-old then reiterated that she decided to walk away from RHOC on her own accord because she did not want to appear in a limited role. Tamra then slammed Lydia for continuing to talk about The Real Housewives after she had been fired from the show twice years ago.

She also said Lydia has wanted to be famous for years and joked that this new argument between the two of them would give her another 15 minutes of fame.

To stick an extra dig in, Tamra added that Vicki doesn’t love Lydia. Lydia had noted in her interview that she loves Vicki, so Tamra decided to spill the tea and reveal that the feeling was not mutual. For now, Lydia’s only response to Tamra came in the comments section on the Comments By Bravo post documenting the drama.

She wrote a simple “yikes” with a cringe-face emoji.