NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid To Knicks For RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Taj Gibson & No. 8 Pick

Will the Knicks go all-in for Joel Embiid in the 2020 offseason?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to be one of the most interesting names that are expected to appear on the trade market in the 2020 offseason. With their inability to contend for the NBA championship title, rumors are circulating that the Sixers may finally consider breaking up their young superstar duo this fall. Once Embiid becomes officially available on the trading block, he would likely receive a strong interest not only from legitimate title contenders that need additional star power but also from rebuilding teams that already want to take things to the next level in the 2020-21 NBA season.

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Embiid in the 2020 offseason is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Jonathan Kiernan of Fansided’s Sir Charles In Charge included Embiid on the list of big names that the Knicks could target on the market this fall. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson, Taj Gibson, and the No. 8 overall pick to the Sixers in exchange for Embiid.

If the deal becomes a reality, Kiernan believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Simmons seems like the better player to build around long term, so showing Embiid the door and picking up a ton of prospects in return could be a solid return for the 76ers. They automatically get a young up and coming star in Mitchell Robinson who has All-Star potential if he is nurtured correctly. You get a top 3 pick last year in RJ Barrett who also has All-Star potential and could be a great building piece moving forward for the 76ers, you get an expiring big man in Taj Gibson who they could potentially buy out upon trade and save millions.”

Elsa / Getty Images

Aside from Robinson, Barrett, and Gibson, the Sixers would also be receiving a young and promising talent in Knox and a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. If they want to further improve their team around Simmons, they could move Knox and the No. 8 selection in a separate deal to get a quality, floor-spacing veteran.

Meanwhile, the potential acquisition of Embiid would undeniably change the Knicks’ direction. However, in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to New York, the Knicks should strongly consider targeting another All-Star caliber talent that would help Embiid carry the team next year. After acquiring Embiid, a previous The Inquisitr article suggested that the Knicks could go after Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook next. In the suggested deal, the Knicks could offer a package that includes Julius Randle, Frank Ntilikina, Wayne Ellington, and a 2022 unprotected first-rounder to the Rockets in exchange for Westbrook.