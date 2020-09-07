‘Big Brother 22:’ BB Basement Powers And Winners Revealed

The second twist of the season in Big Brother All-Stars was revealed on Sunday after host Julie Chen announced a tease of the BB Basement last Thursday. All of the houseguests battled it out in a single competition where they had to walk around in complete darkness and search for different shaped icons, which would fit into three different podiums. The icons ranged in size, with only one perfectly fitting in each of the podiums.

As The Inquisitr previously reported this week, two out of three winners were revealed on the live feeds when Christmas Abbott and Dani Briones told each other that they had won during the blackout. Dani was upset with her power and called it “useless” while Christmas wasn’t too thrilled about hers either. The women only spilled a few details about what they could do, but Sunday’s episode detailed the powers exactly, and fans finally figured out who won the third power.

David Alexander was the first to find a piece and fit it in the podium, giving him his first competition win in two seasons. He earned The Disruptor power which allows him to secretly save a nominee from the block after they are placed on it by the Head of Household (HOH). This person will have to name a replacement, and if David doesn’t pull himself down, he will be vulnerable to go up should he take someone else down. This advantage will only work in the next three nomination ceremonies.

Christmas won The Block reward which allows her to prevent herself or someone else from going up as a replacement nominee after the week’s Veto meeting. She can essentially save two people if she wins the POV herself, as she will also be allowed to protect another person from going on the block. It has to be used after the POV competition but before the Veto ceremony. This advantage is only good for the next three Veto meetings.

Dani earned The Replay power, which allows the outgoing HOH to play in the next HOH comp, one they are normally banned from. She can either use this on herself or someone else, and it also needs to be played within the next three weeks.

David has the strongest power out of the three, with Dani’s being the weakest. Christmas’s power is strong only if certain scenarios line up, and it could be an advantage she never ends up using. For now, David has not revealed he is holding power to anyone in the house, but some of the houseguests are starting to suspect he has one.