Jacob Blake Shares Message From His Hospital Bed, Says He’s Feeling ‘Nothing But Pain’

Jacob Blake shared a message with supporters from his hospital bed this weekend, saying that he has been in constant pain while recovering from a series of gunshot wounds to his back.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, man had been shot multiple times by police in an incident last month that has sparked a new wave of nationwide protests. As the BBC reported, Blake shared a message with supporters saying that despite the pain and difficult recovery after being shot seven times, he has “a lot more life to live.”

“Every 24 hours it’s pain, nothing but pain. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat,” he said in the video shared online by a lawyer representing the family.

Blake, who was reportedly left paralyzed, also gave his thoughts on just how quickly the shooting changed his entire life.

“Your life, and not only just your life, your legs, something you need to move around and forward in life, can be taken from you like this,” he said as he clicked his fingers.

“Stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out there, man, because there’s so much time that’s been wasted.”

Video recorded by someone at the scene of the shooting showed the Black man being pursued by police officers as he moved toward his car, with the officers opening fire as Blake opened the door and reached into the vehicle. Blake’s children were in the car at the time, and witnesses at the scene said that he had been trying to break up a fight between two women.

The incident led to outrage and built on the nationwide protests that had erupted after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with many calling for the officers involved to be fired and face charges. Protests turned violent in Kenosha in the days after the incident, with a teenager from neighboring Illinois being accused of opening fire on protesters with a rifle that he had brought to protect property, killing two people.

Jacquelyn Martin-Pool / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Blake had previously been handcuffed to his hospital bed while recovering from his wounds. As the BBC reported earlier this week, he also made a court appearance from his hospital bed, pleading not guilty to criminal charges that had been filed prior to the shooting incident.

The Wisconsin man is accused of criminal trespass, sexual assault, and disorderly conduct based on allegations from a former girlfriend.