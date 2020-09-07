Valentina Lequeux Sizzles In A Striped Bikini, Shows Off Her Sculpted Abs And Legs

Argentinian fitness model Valentina Lequeux took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 6, and treated her 1.9 million followers to a very hot, skin-baring snapshot.

In the pic, Valentina rocked a minuscule, black-and-white striped bikini which struggled to contain her assets. It included a tiny top which boasted triangular cups attached to a string running across her chest. It included a plunging, cleavage-baring neckline and thin straps which tied behind her neck.

She teamed the top with equally skimpy, matching bottoms which displayed her long, sexy legs and thighs. The risque ensemble also drew attention toward her taut stomach and well-toned abs.

Valentina wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Lots of trees could be seen in the background. To pose, Valentina perched on a wooden sun lounger which was sitting over the grass. She placed one of her hands on the lounger and leaned back. The hottie folded one of her knees to show off her thigh and stretched her other leg forward. She gazed straight at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Valentina announced that she would give away a free-of-charge spot to three winners in her six-week Fit By Valen Resilience Challenge Programme. She explained the rules and wrote that the results of the contest will be announced on Monday, September 7, at 3 p.m.

Within seven hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 12,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Valentina’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared above 682 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style. Other users enthusiastically participated in the contest and tagged their friends as per the rules.

“Oh wow, what an amazing body. I am loving your abs and your perfect tan, keep rocking,” one of her fans commented.

“Excellent photograph. You are looking so sexy, babe. And thanks for your generosity, I am definitely participating in the giveaway contest,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, this is so hot. You are such an inspiration, Valentina. I really wish to have a body like yours one day,” a third follower wrote.

“Beautiful picture. Incredibly sleek and absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the photograph to show appreciation, including Paige Hathaway, Jesica Cirio, and Whitney Johns.

Valentina wowed her legions of admirers with another steamy photograph on August 21 in which she rocked a very sexy animal-print crop top which she teamed with a pair of thong-style black panties. The risque attire accentuated her pert derriere.