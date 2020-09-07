Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Teal Hair & A Neon Bikini In New Instagram Photos

Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 6, to share a three-photo set of herself sporting a two-piece swimsuit underneath a white crop top sweater and a sarong. Her 14.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy slideshow.

The “WAP” rapper wore her tresses in a bold aqua hue, her strands tied into knots on the top of her head. The rest of her hair tumbled down the back of her neck.

Meg appeared to be in a tropical locale with a ton of greenery in the backdrop of the images. Large palm fronds stood in the background.

The “Savage” artist rocked a neon green bikini top with thin straps that tied around the nape of her neck. The triangular cups barely contained her buxom bust and ample cleavage, which nearly spilled out of the tiny garment. She wore a sheer white cover-up on the upper half of her body. It boasted long-sleeves and tied into a knot at the décolletage. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display. Her diamond belly button piercing glinted in the light.

Meg’s bathing suit bottoms dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, giving her millions of followers a glimpse at her hourglass figure and fit physique. She wore a white sarong around her waist. She paired the ensemble with a robin’s egg blue purse.

In the first picture, Meg looked directly at the camera, her eyes fixed on the lens. She posed with her body square in the shot, allowing fans to see her entire outfit.

The second image featured Meg sporting see-through, teal sunglasses. She looked off to the side, her mouth open in a surprised expression. She lifted one hand up and threw up the peace sign with her fingers.

The third snap was a close-up shot of Meg’s face, highlighting her turquoise hair and her matching shades.

Meg’s ardent fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the rapper with compliments and praise.

“OH MY LORD,” declared one follower in all-caps, punctuating their message with three smiley faces with heart eyes and a row of blue hearts. “MY FAVORITE PERSON AND COLOR.”

“I’m the belly button stud,” another social media user joked.

“You look so soft and striking beautiful. IM PROUD TO BE A HOTTIE!” exclaimed a third person, following up their comment with multiple stallion emoji and a crying laughing face.

“My favorite look of you period,” shared a fourth fan, including a butterfly and dolphin emoji.

At the time of this writing, Meg’s latest Instagram share racked up more than 1 million likes and featured over 11,000 comments.