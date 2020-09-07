Busy Philipps Shares Photo Of Bee That Landed On Her Boob & Reveals Why She Was Thankful For Heat Wave

Busy tried to stay cool by rocking a green bikini.

Busy Philipps brought some sizzle to her Instagram page over Labor Day weekend when she shared a new bikini photo with her 2.1 million followers. The perfectly timed snapshot captured a live bee after it had landed on her top. Busy suggested that the winged traveler was feeling the effects of the extreme heat outside just like she was.

The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek star wore a bright green two-piece. The earthy color brought out the gold tones in her sun-kissed skin. Busy’s top had a plunging neckline, seamed cups that created a wide V, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders near her neck. Her bottoms boasted a retro silhouette with a high waist that covered up her bellybutton. The upper part of Busy’s head was cropped out of the pic, but the brim of a straw hat and a glimpse of her sunglasses’ clear frames were visible.

The Freaks and Geeks actress wore a few of her signature accessories, including a purple bead choker and a gold necklace with a triangle pendant crafted out of a pale purple stone. She also wore two colorful woven bracelets on one wrist.

Busy’s photo was a selfie that she snapped by holding her camera up above her body. She was lying outside on a lounger. Her face and shoulders were in the shade, but the rest of her body was exposed to the scintillating sunlight. There was a large amount of skin visible in the picture, but the bee on her chest decided to land in the center of one the cups of her bikini top.

In her caption, Busy revealed that she’s allergic to bees. She also posited that she was in no danger of being stung by the insect that landed on her due to the hot weather making it difficult “to do anything other than just sit still.”

The actress’ photo with her insect friend received an enthusiastic response from her Instagram followers. It amassed more than 21,000 likes, and it attracted a large number of comments as well.

“You honestly make me laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed before,” wrote one fan.

“Boob-bee. Haha. Dad jokes for the win,” quipped another commenter.

“I’m allergic too! How are you so chill about it?! I still get shaky and nervous when one lands on me,” a third remark read.

“Love your bathing suit! Glad you didn’t get stung! Have a great weekend!!” a fourth admirer said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Busy was pictured rocking a different bikini in a snapshot that showed her trying to beat the heat in an unusual way. She and her pet pooch, Gina Linetti, were sitting on a dog bed with special cooling properties.