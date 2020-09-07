Lauren Dascalo Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Minuscule White Bikini

American model Lauren Dascalo went online on Sunday, Septemeber 6, and posted yet another a set of steamy photographs to titillate her 950,000 followers.

In the pics, Lauren rocked a very tiny, white bikini which struggled to contain her assets. It included a white bikini top which boasted triangular cups attached to a string that ran across her chest. It featured a plunging neckline and thin straps which tied behind her neck. The minuscule ensemble displayed her enviable cleavage as well as major underboob while also drawing attention toward her sculpted abs and taut stomach.

Lauren teamed the top with matching bottoms which were pulled up high on her slender hips. The front of the garment scooped low to highlight her lower torso. It also flaunted her long, toned legs and thighs.

She wore her blond tresses in two braids which cascaded over her shoulders. In terms of jewrlry, she kept it simple by only opting for a pair of small hoop earrings.

According to the getoag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Tulum, Mexico. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Lauren posed against the refreshing background of trees. She shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first image, the 21-year-old model struck a side pose. She held her braids in her hands and looked away from the lens. She parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second photograph, which was a long-shot one, she stretched one of her legs forward and slightly tugged at the strap of her bottoms.

In the caption, she included a motivational quote about the importance of staying focused. She also tagged her photographer, Ashlee K, for acknowledgement.

Within five hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 15,000 likes. In addition, several of Lauren’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared about 350 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Oh my God, you are such an inspiration,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Wow, this is the best body I have ever seen. Keep it up, you are looking amazing,” another user chimed in.

“You look so f*ucking good!!!! Your body is insane!” a third follower wrote.

“Literal body goals, you are perfect from head to toe!! a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from Lauren’s regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation, including Katrin Freud, Jessica Bartlett, Shantal Monique, and Bruna Rangel Lima.

Lauren often wows her followers with her skin-baring pics. On September 2, she shared a steamy photograph in which she rocked a nude bikini. Her ensemble did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly drove fans wild.