Anna Duggar Jokes About Family Photo Fail In Her Sunday Instagram Share

Anna Duggar and a few of her children were on a recent episode of TLC’s Counting On, but it was only a brief glimpse of them during a Duggar Christmas get-together. Fans can see more of the former reality star on her Instagram. Her most recent share was a family portrait that didn’t exactly turn out the way it was supposed to, but it was adorable anyway.

The mom of six shared a not-so-perfect snapshot of her family, including husband Josh Duggar, on her Instagram on Sunday. It sounds like they were taking the opportunity while they were all dressed up for church for a nice photo. However, the kids didn’t quite cooperate as well as they would have liked. Anna seemed to take it all in stride as she joked in her caption that it will go down as a “expectation vs. reality” snap.

While the four older kids posed nicely, the two younger ones, Mason, 2, and Maryella, 9-months, were doing their own thing. Mason, who was front and center, had his finger up his nose as he was looking down at the ground. However, he looked really handsome in a gray suit jacket and a pastel plaid shirt underneath.

Anna was holding the baby up for the photo op, but she had her head turned looking over at her dad instead of the camera. She wore a short summery outfit and a white headband with a little bow attached.

The two oldest boys, Michael, 9, and Marcus, 7, both wore shorts and dress shirts. The girls, Mackynzie, 10, and Meredith, 5, sported floral outfits.

Anna wore a white skirt with a loose green blouse as she smiled big for the snapshot. Her long brunette locks were full of soft curls throughout. Josh was standing beside her with his hand resting on Michael’s shoulder as the boy stood in front of him.

Her Instagram followers were quick to point out that they loved how imperfect the picture was.

“That is hilarious and perfect!” said a Duggar fan.

“Picking his nose lol I love it,” another person commented.

“One day it will be a great photo,” encouraged a third fan.

“Love how the baby is looking at her daddy,” a fourth follower said.

A recent episode of Counting On showed Anna and her kids participating in the Duggar’s ugly sweater party last year. She was happy to have the opportunity to be back on reality TV, even if it was for a very short stint. She shared her thankfulness on social media for being able to share those special moments with the rest of the family on screen. However, Josh is still not able to be seen on camera since his molestation scandal five years ago.