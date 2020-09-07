Sofia Vergara, 48, Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Strapless White Swimsuit

Sofia also modeled an orange one-piece with cutouts on the side.

Sofia Vergara revealed that she’s spending Labor Day weekend at home in an Instagram update that she shared on Sunday. Luckily for her 19.9 million followers, she decided to take advantage of having her own pool. The America’s Got Talent host also didn’t let being stuck at home stop her from dressing up in designer swimsuits that were chic and sophisticated.

Sofia, 48, always looks fashionable, and her post proved that her impeccable taste extends to her swimwear. Her post included a pair of pictures, and she was modeling a different eye-catching one-piece in each one. In the first snapshot, she wore a strapless maillot. The garment was a brilliant white shade that really popped against Sofia’s flawless bronze skin.

The bathing suit was made out of thick textured fabric that featured a floral pattern. Its stretchy material clung to Sofia’s incredible curves. A wide black belt with a round buckle and silver grommets cinched her in at the smallest part of her waist to further emphasize her hourglass shape. Belt loops helped hold the stylish accessory in place.

Sofia added another glamorous touch to her look by wearing a necklace crafted out of smooth white stones. She also had on a pair of sleek geometric sunglasses with pointed silver accents. In her caption, she revealed that they were from the collection that she collaborated with Foster Grant on. She often sports flashy swimwear when she models her eyewear.

Sofia’s fingernails were painted black, and her lips were a vivid crimson color. Her brunette hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

The former Modern Family star posed in her pool, where she stood in water that reached her enviably toned thighs. She looked confident and sassy as she popped one leg out to the side and placed her hands on her hips.

In her second photo, Sofia wore an orange swimsuit with spaghetti straps and large scooped cutouts on the sides. A thick tie circled her waist. She accessorized with five stacked bead bracelets that matched her red lips. She also rocked a different pair of shades that featured a subtle cat-eye shape and red leopard-print frames. She wore her hair down with a middle part.

Sofia’s mini fashion show in her pool proved to be popular with her followers, who pressed the like button on her post more than 275,000 times over the span of an hour. They also left over 1,700 messages in the comments section.

“Beautiful! I love your hair back,” one of them read.

“Prettiest woman,” another fan declared.

“Ok now you have some amazing style,” wrote a third admirer.