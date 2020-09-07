Spoilers For Monday’s ‘General Hospital’: Alexis Is Stunned As The Drug Mystery Continues

General Hospital seems to have killed off Dr. Neil Byrne. His unexpected death rocked Alexis’ world, but she got yet another huge stunner on Friday’s show. His autopsy report revealed that he didn’t die of a heart attack, but of a drug overdose. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Alexis will be in disbelief over the news.

Continuing on Monday’s General Hospital, Alexis will get the confirmation straight from the medical examiner. The previews showed that Jordan is with her as she questions the results of Neil’s autopsy. Jordan was the one who delivered the strange news that Neil was supposedly taking drugs. While Alexis told Finn right before Jordan’s visit that Neil didn’t seem to have any heart issues that she knew of, she obviously had no idea that he had a drug problem either.

Many General Hospital fans are also in disbelief that the cause of death was an overdose. While some people assumed that he could possibly have been depressed over his situation with his job and with Alexis, many others think that this whole thing is fishy. It has been talked about over the weekend as well and people are anxious to find out more the week of September 7.

It has to do with a cream that Alexis was raving about when she was with Neil before he died. She was rubbing it all over her hands and then proceeded to use some on Neil’s feet. Some people thought that was rather strange at the time and may be more significant that he died right after that when Alexis left the room.

Valerie Durant / ABC

This mystery has fans talking that maybe it was laced with drugs. Since Alexis wasn’t at all affected by rubbing the same stuff on her hands, that has many scratching their heads wondering what is going on.

This wasn’t the only time that the moisturizer was incorporated into a scene. As The Inquisitr had previously mentioned, Sasha brought Brook Lynn a gift while she was recovering from her injury. When she opened it, there was a jar of what looked like the same moisturizer that Sasha said she loved. It could just be that General Hospital is trying to promote soft hands, but fans are saying that it’s just too much of a coincidence to not be something else.

There may have been yet another hint that involved Maxie on Friday’s show. She got a desperate phone call from Lucy while she was with Peter and Spinelli at Brando’s auto repair shop. She mentioned a product that she didn’t approve of and she rushed off to Deception to talk Lucy out of it. Could it be the cream that Sasha gave to Brook Lynn that she was referring to?

The clues may mount as the weeks go by on General Hospital to see if all this cream talk will have some sort of connection as to what happened with Neil.