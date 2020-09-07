Bella Araujo Stuns In Revealing Crop Top And Skintight Jeans

Brazilian beauty Bella Araujo demanded the attention of thousands of fans on social media after she shared a sexy new update on Sunday, September 6. She took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2.7 million followers, and it quickly gained traction among users.

The 29-year-old glowed as was photographed indoors, seemingly in her living room. Bella stood directly in front of the camera, taking center stage as she posed with one hand tugging on her locks and her booty propped out. She exuded sweet vibes as she smiled slightly, and looked away from the camera’s lens.

The beauty’s long brunette hair, which featured some blond highlights, was styled in curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Her figure seemed to captivate users most in the snapshot, as she showed off her killer curves in a revealing and stylish ensemble.

Bella opted for a mustard-colored top that seemingly featured an off-the-shoulder cut and a ruched-design in the front. The garment exposed a view of cleavage as it was designed with a large cut-out in the middle. Her slim core was also on display as the top was cropped.

She teamed the number with dark-blue jeans that featured several rips on them, as well as an elastic waistband and elastic leg openings. The skintight pants accentuated her curvy hips and displayed her bodacious derriere. Their high-waisted design again drew eyes to her midriff.

Bella finished the look off with a pair of black high-heels and a bracelet on her right wrist.

In the caption, Bella wrote in Portuguese, and per a Google translation, she said that her outfit was very comfortable and designed by West Grif, a Brazil-based retailer. She also disclosed the price for both the top and the jeans.

The eye-catching snapshot was met with a large amount of support from fans, accumulating more than 6,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. Dozens of followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, her good looks, and her outfit.

“Perfect shape,” one person said.

“Very nice and beautiful,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Gorgeous,” a third user added, following their compliment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Damn those are very nice jeans you are wearing,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bella has updated her Instagram account with many smoking-hot posts this summer. On August 22, she stunned her followers once again when she rocked another scanty top, that time teamed with tiny shorts, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 20,000 likes, proving to be popular with fans.