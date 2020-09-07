Sofia Richie Wears Revealing Pink Bikini On Beach Trip With Former Flame Jaden Smith

Sofia Richie hit the beach with former flame Jaden Smith this weekend, earning some attention both for the visit and the revealing swimwear she wore.

The 22-year-old model joined her friend and rumored former lover for a trip to a beach in Southern California on Saturday. Richie wore a tiny pink floral bikini that showed off her well-toned physique and matched the pink trunks that Smith wore. The Daily Mail captured some pictures of the pair’s outing, noting that they seemed to enjoy the afternoon as they played together on the sand in Malibu.

“Sofia grinned ear to ear while running through the cool water as Los Angeles experienced a heat wave,” the report noted.

The pictures also showed the pair smiling as they took in the sun and played in the waves, with Richie’s tiny thong bikini showing off plenty of backside as she sat on a towel and laughed with friends. Richie adhered to social distancing measures while making her way to a spot in the sand, wearing an animal-print face mask.

The report noted that Richie and Smith were rumored to have dated back in 2012, when they were both in their early teens, and appeared affectionate on their outing this weekend. After the trip to the beach, Richie and Smith joined friends for a visit to the trendy Malibu restaurant Nobu, The Daily Mail added.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Richie’s love life has been a topic of major interest since her split with on-again off-again boyfriend Scott Disick earlier this year. As The Inquisitr reported, the couple reportedly split for good back in May. They had gone on a break as Disick visited a rehab facility in Colorado, and ended up deciding to make it permanent as the reality television star decided he needed to take time to focus on himself and deal with traumas that included the death of both of his parents in 2013 and 2014.

“Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself,” an unnamed insider told Us Weekly at the time of their reported break-up.

The two appeared to be moving along in their relationship prior to his rehab stint, moving into a home in Calabasas, California, together.

It was not clear if Richie and Smith were dating, though The Daily Mail’s report this weekend and the snaps of the pair getting cozy seemed to give the impression that the beach visit and later trip to the L.A. hotspot were at least somewhat romantic.