‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday: Peter Scrambles After Encounter With Spinelli

Peter is worried about his new life with Maxie.

General Hospital fans are cheering Spinelli on as he is right on the edge of busting Peter August clear out of the water. Now the Invader boss is scrambling trying to make sure that his past antics aren’t exposed. That could also mean danger for Spinelli.

On Friday’s General Hospital, Maxie’s ex decided to let Peter in on the fact that Nelle Benson told him all about his past with Shiloh Archer. That part of his life is what Peter is trying to keep from Maxie. Now that they are expecting their first child together, he is even more determined to keep it secret. SheKnows Soaps indicated that he will enlist Valentin Cassadine’s help. He placed a desperate call to Valentin last week after his encounter with Spinelli and spoilers say that he will ask for his advice on keeping his past from becoming public knowledge.

The previews that were shown for Tuesday’s General Hospital revealed Peter talking to someone. He says that there is no one else he could trust. It’s likely that it’s Valentin that he will be chatting with.

Spinelli is also seen in the previews almost giddy with excitement. He believes that he has nailed Peter. It looks like he heads to GH to let Jason and Sam in on what he heard at Brando’s shop. There is also the surveillance recording that is pretty much evidence that he can use against Peter.

General Hospital viewers are more than ready for Peter to be caught in his lies. However, he has both Valentin and Anna on his side. Once it comes out that Peter was the one who sent a gunman to kill Andre and Franco, and also was responsible for Drew’s plane crash, Anna should realize how dangerous he is.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

Anna is currently doing whatever she can to protect her “son.” She believes that he has turned his life around. That is why she went to Valentin last week to ask for his help in nabbing Alex. Her twin sister is believed to really be Peter’s mother, but Anna doesn’t want Alex to screw the life that he has made with Maxie and the new baby.

More General Hospital spoilers tease that someone from both Anna and Peter’s past will return and that someone could be Alex. On Friday, Anna told Finn that she wasn’t heading to Berlin to go after Alex. Either Valentin is leaving on his own or she is lying to Finn. Could Alex end up back in Port Charles? Or is the spoiler referring to someone else entirely?

General Hospital is airing a rerun on Monday for Labor Day, but will be back with new episodes on Tuesday.