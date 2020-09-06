Gabby Epstein Shows Off Flawless Figure In Skimpy White Bikini

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein captivated thousands of fans on social media after she shared some revealing snapshots of herself on Sunday, September 6. She took to Instagram to post the new content for her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old blogger and fashion model was photographed indoors for the three-photo slideshow, seemingly inside of her living room.

Gabby positioned herself in the center of each frame as she struck a pose. In the first image, she faced front and had both hands behind her head. She pouted and stared into the camera’s lens. In the second, she posed similarly, except this time, her entire body was visible in the frame. In the third, she had her hands by her sides and shared a wide smile with the camera, emitting a happy vibe.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted in the middle and loosely pulled back. Her famous physique seemed to enthrall users most as she showcased her killer curves in a revealing bathing suit.

The model rocked a white bikini top which featured thin straps that tied over her shoulders and went down her back. The garment accentuated her assets while its tiny cups gave way to a view of cleavage.

She paired the number with matching bikini bottoms that also flaunted her figure. The scanty, high-rise briefs showed off her curvy hips. Their high-waisted side-straps, which were tied into bows, called attention to her toned midriff.

She accessorized the look with a number of gold necklaces, and a few rings.

In the post’s caption, the model asked fans which fictional character they had a crush on, before adding that her crush was Phil Dunphy from Modern Family. She also shared that her swimsuit was designed by White Fox Boutique, an Australian-based apparel company.

The series received a great deal of support from users, accumulating more than 42,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. More than 370 followers also headed to the comments section to shower Gabby with compliments on her fit figure, her good looks, and her bikini.

“Always the hottest,” one Instagram user commented, prefacing their sentence with a string of fire emoji.

“What a beautiful woman and smile,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Wow you are so sweet,” added a third fan.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” a fourth individual asserted.

Gabby has taken to social media to share a number of sizzling posts of herself on this past week. Just on September 2, she dazzled fans once more after she rocked a skimpy workout ensemble, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post amassed more than 75,000 likes.