Salma Hayek, 54, Wows Fans With Youthful Looks In Oversized Sunglasses And A Killer View

Salma Hayek doesn’t need to get complicated to make a big impression on social media.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a simple shot of her face from the neck up, showing her long and curly locks with a steely gaze on her face. The 54-year-old wore a pair of oversized sunglasses that caught the reflection of a vibrant sunset over a body of water.

The artistic-looking shot appeared to be from Hayek’s recent vacation, when she and husband François-Henri Pinault and their 6-year-old daughter traveled to Greece for some time in the sun. Hayek took to Instagram to share a number of snaps from the vacation, including some bikini photos and a video where she showed off some dance moves during a road trip to an undisclosed location in Greece.

The trip captured some attention beyond social media as well, with some news outlets in Greece tracking the famous family’s movements and sharing some of their activities. Greek Hollywood Reporter noted that they spent time on a picturesque island in the Aegean Sea.

“The beautiful Latina wandered with her family around the island, walked through its small alleys and showed particular interest in the small local taverns and ouzeri,” the report noted. “The famous couple arrived at the Symi port with a luxurious boat last Saturday after reportedly first visiting the Turkish coasts.”

It was not clear if the shot Hayek shared on Sunday was from the same location, though the background and waterway looked similar to others that she had posted over the final weeks of August.

The snap that Hayek posted on Sunday was a huge hit with her followers, racking up close to a quarter of a million likes in just a few hours and attracting plenty of comments from her fans. Many of them were impressed with the Mexican-American beauty’s youthful good looks, leaving compliments about how she looks much younger than her 54 years.

“You stay so young!” one person wrote, adding an emoji of a shocked face.

“Wow @salmahayek you are gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Your beauty is out of this world,” added another.

The picture seemed to be an international hit as well, with many fans offering gushing comments in Spanish. The actress showed off a bit of her bilingual prowess as well. Hayek wrote in the caption that she was contemplating new horizons, a message that she included both in English and Spanish.