Yaslen Clemente Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy One-Piece

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent plenty of fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared a smoking-hot new video of herself on Sunday, September 6. The model took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2.1 million followers and it quickly demanded the attention of thousands of admirers.

The 23-year-old influencer stunned in the footage as she was recorded in a seemingly tropical location. Yaslen took center stage as she positioned herself in the middle of the frame. She strutted down a walkway, flipped her hair, and shot the camera a glance, emitting a sexy attitude. She also turned around and propped her booty out towards the end of the video, displaying her backside.

Her short, highlighted blond hair was parted to the right and cascaded around her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Her killer curves easily stole the show in the video, as she flaunted her famous figure in a skimpy bathing suit.

The model sported a one-piece that featured a floral print top and aqua-colored bottoms. The garment’s top criss-crossed around her neck and tightly hugged her chest. The number gave way to a great deal of cleavage and underboob, as it featured a large cut-out in the middle of the suit.

The swimsuit’s bottoms also highlighted her figure as they featured a Brazilian-style thong cut that displayed her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. Their high-waisted side-straps further called attention to her flat and chiseled core.

Yaslen finished the look off with a pair of large hoop earrings, and a ring on her left middle finger.

The model paired the video to a song by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee, called “Ily.” In the post’s caption, she let fans know that a new video was up on her YouTube channel. She also revealed that her bathing suit was designed by her swimwear company, Bikinis By Yas.

The clip was met with a large amount of approval and support from users, amassing more than 20,000 likes and 124,000 views since going live just four hours ago. An additional 300 followers showered the model with compliments on her body, her beauty, and her swimwear in the comments section.

“You look amazing beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“Cannot contain my excitement for these bikinis,” a second admirer chimed in.

“I love your body,” added a third fan, following their words with a string of red heart emoji.

“A walk of a goddess, omg so unbelievably gorgeous,” a fourth individual asserted.

The model has taken to Instagram to post a lot of jaw-dropping content of herself the past week. On September 5, she posted several images that displayed her in another skimpy bikini from her collection. That post garnered more than 36,000 likes, as reported by The Inquisitr.