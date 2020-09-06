Laura Sanchez H Sizzles In A Tiny White Bikini On Instagram

Colombian model Laura Sanchez H took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 6, and treated her 1 million followers to a very hot bikini picture, one which became an instant hit.

In the pic, Laura rocked a very skimpy white, two-piece bathing suit which left little to the imagination of the viewers. It included a tiny, bandeau-style top which perfectly hugged her curves and drew attention to her flawless decolletage, enviable abs, and taut stomach.

Laura teamed the top with barely-there string bottoms which showcased her sexy thighs.

The 28-year-old model wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks fall over her back and shoulder. As for accessories, she kept it very simple and opted for a cross pendant and a pair of small stud earrings.

The low-angle shot was captured outdoors, during the daytime. Some trees could and string lights could be seen in the background.

To pose, Laura squatted on the floor, spreading her legs apart. She placed a hand on her thigh, tilted her head, and looked away from the camera.

She added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she talked about trying someone again.

Within five hours of posting, the snapshot amassed close to 60,000 likes. In addition, many of Laura’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 670 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and sensual sense of style.

“You are just so perfect, I don’t have enough words to describe your beauty,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh damn, what a sexy body. I want to keep looking at this picture for the rest of the day,” another user chimed in, adding three heart-eyed emoji.

“Sweet Jesus!!! This pic is extremely hot. You are becoming sexier day by day,” a third follower wrote.

“Divine beauty. You are perfect in every sense of the word. I love you so much, babe. Have a great Sunday, ” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “marry me,” and “goddess” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation, including Luz Elena Echeverria, Laura Sagra, and Dania Gonzalez.

Laura teases her fans with her skin-baring snaps quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a pic on July 8 in which she rocked a red bra that featured lace cups and thin red straps. The risque ensemble allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage.