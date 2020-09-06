Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Cleavage And Figure In Skimpy Top And Formfitting Pants

Italian bombshell Chiara Ferragni served her admirers a sizzling street-style look on Sunday, September 6. The internet sensation headed to Instagram to share the update with her 20.9 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 33-year-old glowed as she was photographed outdoors on a sidewalk with her dog. She took center stage in the frame as she struck a pose; she faced front and had one hand in her pocket.

She shared a wide smile with the camera and directed her gaze at the camera’s lens, emitting a happy, yet sultry vibe. Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted slightly off-center and looked to be blown out straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Chiara’s famous figure seemingly stole the show, as she displayed her curves in a stylish, but slightly revealing outfit.

She opted for a black top that was designed with two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment looked to be quite tight on her, highlighting her assets. The number also featured a plunging neckline that helped her to expose a large amount of cleavage.

Chiara teamed the top with pair of black pants with a repeating pink pattern. The bottoms accentuated her hips. Their high-waisted design drew eyes to her slim midriff.

She finished the look off with black Chanel dad sandals, a popular accessory this season, and a pink handbag. She further accessorized the look with a watch, a pair of earrings, and a number of necklaces.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in front of the Palazzo Parigi hotel in Milan, Italy. She also revealed in the post’s caption that her outfit was manufactured by her clothing line, Chiara Ferragni Collection.

The image was instantly met with support from her fans, amassing more than 333,300 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 800 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her physique, her beauty, and her fashionable ensemble.

“You look so cute,” one social media user wrote.

“Wow, very nice picture,” a second individual added.

“You are wonderful,” a third follower chimed in.

“So beautiful,” a fourth admirer declared, following their compliment with a string of red heart emoji.

The fashionista has shared many eye-catching looks with Instagram. On August 28, she wowed her followers after rocking a neon green skirt and matching blazer, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 600,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, to date.