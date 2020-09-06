Donald Trump Watched ‘With Delight’ During Bizarre Sex Act Performance In Las Vegas, Michael Cohen Claims

Donald Trump watched “with delight” during a bizarre sex show at a Las Vegas strip club, the president’s former lawyer claims in a new tell-all book.

A excerpt of Michael Cohen’s new book, Disloyal: A Memoir, was published in the Washington Post this week and included a salacious claim about Trump’s time in Sin City. As the report noted, three years before he would be elected as president of the United States, Trump joined a pair of Russian oligarchs during a tawdry visit to the Las Vegas club.

As Cohen claimed, Trump joined Aras and Emin Agalarov, a Russian father and son, as they attended a strange performance at an adult club that has since been closed down.

“Cohen asserts that the group watched a debauched strip show that included one performer who simulated urinating on another performer, who pretended to drink it,” the Washington Post’s report noted.

As Cohen wrote, he watched the show with a mixture of “disbelief and delight.”

Cohen, once one of the closest allies of the former real estate mogul and the alleged “fixer” for his legal and personal entanglements, has since become a sharp critic of his former boss after being sentenced to federal prison for a string of charges. That included campaign finance violations for a payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have an affair with Trump in the months after his youngest son was born.

Cohen testified before Congress and issued warnings about Trump, whom he called a con man and claimed had been involved in other illegal activities.

As The Independent reported, the Agalarovs were allegedly with Trump in Moscow following the 2013 Miss Universe pageant for an infamous alleged incident in which he viewed another strange sex act in a hotel room. As a dossier compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele would claim, the Russian government captured a tape of this incident that may have been used to blackmail him. This allegation has never been proven, and Trump has vehemently denied that it ever happened.

The president’s team has already spoken out against Cohen’s tell-all memoir as well, with the White House calling it an action of fiction and noting that Cohen had already admitted to lying in the past — which the lawyer said he did on behalf of Trump.

“He readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales,” the statement read, via Time.