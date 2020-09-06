Viki Odintcova Looks Super Hot In A Cleavage-Baring White Top On Instagram

Russian model Viki Odintcova took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 6, and treated her 5.1 million followers to yet another hot snapshot, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the sexy snapshot, Viki rocked a revealing white top, made up of a ribbed material. It boasted a wrap-style front and a plunging neckline which showcased her enviable cleavage. The top also included a criss-cross, tie-up feature on the stomach which drew attention toward her taut stomach. Viki teamed the risque top with a pair of black joggers which featured an elasticated waistband.

Viki wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a delicate bracelet.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Viki’s hometown of Moscow, Russia. The shoot took place indoors in a nondescript room. Some curtains and a glimpse of wooden furniture could be seen behind her.

She stood straight and inserted her hand in the pocket of her joggers. She slightly tilted her, gazed straight at the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Viki added a caption in Russian, and according to a Google translation, she invited her fans to ask questions. Within eight hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 98,000 likes. In addition, several of Viki’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to a thousand messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

Others enthusiastically asked questions about her personal and professional life. To her fans’ excitement, she tried to answer as many questions as possible.

“You look amazing! How do you feel about the fact that people often compare you with different celebrities? Does this make you laugh or annoy you?” one of her fans commented.

In response, the model said that she does not pay attention to such comparisons.

“Why are you so beautiful and sexy? I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“Are you dating someone? I hope not! I really want you to be my girlfriend,” a third admirer wrote to express his wishful thinking.

“Perfect from head to toe. You are the sexiest model alive,” a fourth follower remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Yanita Yancheva and Irina Dreyt.

Viki often wows her Instagram followers with her gorgeous snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 7, she shared a hot pic in which she rocked a stylish, light-blue dress that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique.