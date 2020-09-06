Joe Biden Leads Donald Trump By 10 Points In New National Poll

A CBS News-YouGov poll released on Sunday shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading incumbent Donald Trump by 10 points nationally, The Hill reported. In particular, 52 percent of voters surveyed said they were supporting Biden, while just 42 percent said they would back Trump in November.

As noted by The Hill, Biden’s support mostly comes from individuals whose primary reason for backing the candidate is opposition to Trump. Meanwhile, the incumbent’s backing mainly comes from people who like the U.S. leader, and only a small minority back him due to opposition to Biden.

As noted by CBS News, more people believe that Biden is attempting to calm the protests across the country rather than encouraging them. Conversely, more people think Trump is trying to promote the unrest as opposed to making an effort to calm the situation.

In regards to the best approach to take control of the protests, the majority of people are on-board with the police reform supported by Biden supporters as opposed to the punishment that Trump’s supporters favor.

“Even the president’s own backers aren’t overly convinced the latter approach is better,” the report read.

Interestingly, the data shows that both in the battleground state of Wisconsin and across America, Americans typically approve more of Biden’s handling of the civil unrest that continues across U.S. cities.

“In Wisconsin and nationally, Biden’s handling of recent protests about the treatment of African Americans by police is met with slightly higher approval than President Trump’s.”

In terms of demographics, the former vice president still has a double-digit edge over Trump, while the the incumbent still leads among White men — although by a smaller margin than in 2016.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

CBS News also noted the effects of each party’s convention on their candidates and suggested that both received a net gain.

“Mr. Trump and Biden both come out of their conventions with robust support from their current voters, with almost nine in 10 each saying their support is very strong, with Biden’s up a bit more. And with less than two months before the election, motivation to vote is high among both Democratic and Republican voters.”

The next event set to shift the race is the first presidential debate scheduled later this month. As The Inquisitr reported, Republican strategist Rick Wilson argued that Trump’s signature debate tactics would not work on his 2020 opponent as they did on Hillary Clinton in 2016. Nevertheless, a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll claimed that most Americans believe Trump will emerge victorious from the debates.