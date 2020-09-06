Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Booty While Ironing In Cheeky Bodysuit And High Heels

One of Holly's fans noticed that the iron wasn't plugged in.

Fitness trainer Holly Sonders showed off the results of all her hard work in the gym in a steamy black-and-white photo that she shared with her 479,000 Instagram followers on Sunday. The Fox Sports host was captured performing a household chore while wearing a single item of apparel with a daring design.

Holly, 33, got her fans interested in the mundane task of removing wrinkles from clothing by posing in front of an ironing board. The white bodysuit she wore was in no danger of getting wrinkled, however, seeing as it fit her body like an exceptionally snug glove. The garment had a plunging neckline and wide shoulder straps.

Holly was photographed in profile, which revealed that the sides of the piece were cut wide and high. The garment also appeared to have a thong back, which meant that her voluptuous but toned glutes were on full show. She displayed excellent posture, and the deep arch of her back accentuated the contours of her round backside.

Holly added a touch of glamour to her revealing ensemble by wearing a pair of sparkly stiletto heels with pointed toes. The shoes elongated her legs while emphasizing their impressive muscle definition.

The former Golf Channel personality wore her dark hair styled in glossy waves that tumbled down her back. She held a white shirt up in front of her and stared at the garment with a look of intense concentration. An electric iron sat on top of the folding ironing board, but one of Holly’s Instagram followers noticed that it was not plugged in.

“How did you catch that?” read Holly’s reply.

Her photo was taken inside what appeared to be a hotel hotel room. A small wheeled table like those used for room service sat near the ironing board. It was covered with a white table cloth. A pair of frosty beverage glasses indicated that the food on the table was meant to serve two. There was a bed behind Holly and a dresser in front of her.

Holly’s followers went wild over her stunning snapshot, with an abundance of flame and heart-eye emoji appearing in the comments section. Her fans also used words to express their feelings about the artistic image.

“This picture is so dope I love it omg the body I need to work out,” said one fan.

“My good Lord gracious in the heavens above.. bless thee with thine image,” gushed another.

“Wow the nicest legs in the business,” a third admirer remarked.

“Looking Better than the Kardashians, what a BEAUTIFUL BODY!!!!” a fourth message read.

Holly posed in a much different location for another recent photo shoot. While rocking a skimpy bikini, she strutted her stuff in a building where heavy construction was going on.