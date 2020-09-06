Michael Cohen ‘Likely Has Proof’ Of His Accusations Against Donald Trump, Former Democratic Senator Says

Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer appeared on CNN on Sunday and claimed that Michael Cohen could likely provide evidence to support the recent accusations against Donald Trump in his book, Raw Story reported.

“I think Michael Cohen may very well have some proof,” she said of the claims in Disloyal: A Memoir. “Because he is an attorney. And he doesn’t come to us, you know, with a clean slate. But everything that he says rings true. If you have a heartbeat and a pulse, you’ve seen this president, you’ve heard this president, it sounds like him.”

Among the many allegations in the memoir is the claim that Trump made disparaging remarks about former South African President Nelson Mandela, NDTV reported. According to Cohen, after the leader passed in 2013, Trump accused him of turning South Africa into a “sh*thole.”

“F*ck Mandela,” Trump allegedly said. “He was no leader.”

Boxer highlighted the purported comments during her CNN appearance and expressed her disgust with Trump’s sentiments.

“And it makes me sick what he apparently said about Nelson Mandela. This is a president that shuns wonderful people and embraces tyrants.”

Elsewhere in the book, Cohen accused Trump of making disparaging comments about various minorities and claimed he hired a Barack Obama stand-in who he belittled and fired for a video.

Boxer argued that the claims in the book would “have an impact” and claimed that this effect would happen even in the absence of help from Joe Biden’s campaign. The former lawmaker also used her CNN appearance to slam Trump’s purported lack of leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic and his lack of acknowledgment of the deaths stemming from the crisis.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In response to Cohen’s allegations, White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany suggested that Trump’s former personal lawyer is not a trustworthy source. She called him a “disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer” and noted that he lied to Congress. According to McEnany, his book is an attempt to profit off of defaming the U.S. leader.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to various crimes — including tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress — and is currently serving a three-year sentence. Per CBC, he was caught in the middle of the hush-money conspiracy that involved paying off Stormy Daniels to keep silent about her alleged affair with Trump.

Despite turning on his former boss, Cohen claims that he still has “affection” for Trump and says he once looked up to him as a father figure.