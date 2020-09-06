Daisy Keech’s Sinuous Figure Stuns In Sweatpants, Tiny Top

Model, influencer and Clubhouse Beverly Hills co-founder Daisy Keech proved that less can be more with her latest photo update on Instagram. In the Sunday, September 6 post, Keech’s sinuous curves and come-hither expression managed to be exceedingly seductive in spite of the fact that the 21-year-old appeared to be lounging around in a pair of gray sweatpants.

The Hype House alum stated in the caption that she had opted for a day indoors due to the fact that it was “100000000 degrees” in The Golden State — the post’s geotag indicated a Los Angeles setting — where she and her collective of fellow content creators and influencers are based. Regardless of what the actual temperature may be in Southern California, Keech brought a heat all her own with the sweats and tank top combination featured in the sexy snapshot.

Keech was captured in a medium shot by the camera as she rested atop a beige-colored couch with her knees pressed into the intersection of its lower and back cushions and her hands placed upon the upper reaches of its frame. While her smoldering face was turned toward the camera, the remainder of her front was facing a white-framed window behind the sofa. As a result, the natural light that entered the room created a pleasing illumination of her perky bustline.

Keech’s booty was arguably the focal point of the photo, though, as the model’s light gray sweats clung tightly to her curved backside, which was prominent in the lower edge of the photo’s frame. Her pants loosened as they extended down her slender legs.

Meanwhile, the matching top she wore allowed for a sneak peek at her perky bosom, but was largely obstructed as various strands of her long, blond hair blanketed her shoulder, back and chest on the near side. However, her golden mane did provide a pleasing frame for her stunning face while she peered directly into the camera’s lens with her head cocked and her eyes piercing.

Keech’s latest upload clearly caught the eyes of a sizable contingent of her 5.2 million followers on Instagram, racking up 235,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, either, as they filled the comment thread with more than 700 replies.

“Beauty,” stated her Clubhouse cohort Abby Rao.

“THE LIGHTING IS BOMB THO!!” exclaimed another admirer of the shot.

“Literally a gorgeous queen,” added a third commenter.

“That’s how a pair of pants should look,” opined another fan.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Keech’s booty was similarly emphasized by a tight garment in a share that found her wearing a pair of shredded blue jeans.