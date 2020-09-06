Lydia Farley Rocks A Skimpy Black Bustier And Daisy Dukes In New Instagram Share

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 6, and treated her fans to a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, Lydia rocked a black bustier with lace detailing which rendered the garment a very exquisite look. The skimpy ensemble not only drew attention toward flawless décolletage but it also flaunted her taut stomach.

Lydia teamed the top with a pair of light wash Daisy Dukes which accentuated her slender waist and put her toned legs on full display.

The hottie loosely tied her brunette tresses, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of large hoop earrings, a silver wristwatch, and a sexy barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Eixample district of Barcelona, Spain. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Lydia seemingly posed against the wall of a house. Two planters could be seen behind her.

She shared three snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, the model stood with her legs spread apart. She tugged at her shorts, looked at the camera, and puckered her lips. In the second image, she kept her hands on her waist and flashed a small smile. In the third and final photograph, Lydia bent forward to expose major cleavage and burst out laughing.

In the caption, Lydia wished for her fans’ well-being and gave them some relaxation tips. Within three hours, the pictures racked up more than 16,000 likes. Besides, several of her admirers flocked to the comments section and shared above 400 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Happy Sunday to this beautiful woman. Your photoshoot looks amazing. I hope you have a good weekend. Stay safe and stay healthy, Lydia,” one of her fans commented.

“Just so incredibly gorgeous and SEXY. You look amazing,” another user chimed in.

“No matter how many compliments I give you about how insanely gorgeous and beautiful you are, it will still be not enough to describe your beauty,” a third admirer remarked.

“Thank you for your message and your lovely picture! You are a sweetheart, I hope you have an excellent and a safe day,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snaps, including Francesca Farago, Metisha Schaefer, and Katrin Freud.

Lydia wowed her legions of admirers with another set of sexy photographs on August 29 in which she rocked a formfitting mesh top with a black T-shirt bra underneath it. She paired the revealing top with black jeans.