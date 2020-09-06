Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Low-Cut Bra & Biker Shorts

Anna Nystrom delighted her fan base of 8.5 million by sharing a sizzling snap that captured her in a sexy, workout-inspired set. The photo was added to her page on Sunday, September 6, and it certainly did not disappoint.

The image captured the model posed outside with her figure turned in profile. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Stockholm, Sweden, where she stood in front of a textured wall that was painted a light cream color. At her back was a large, arching doorway and a concrete bench that was tucked in the middle. Anna focused her attention directly in front of her and raised her right hand near her cheek and she tucked the opposite arm over her midsection. The Swedish-born beauty looked as sexy as ever in an athletic set that flaunted her bombshell curves.

The two-piece ensemble included a tight gray bra that popped against her fair skin. The perimeter of the piece was trimmed in black, and its elastic waistband fit snug on her ribs. It boasted a low, V-neckline that teased a peek of cleavage and cut off just below her bust, leaving her taut tummy well on display. Also of note was the iconic Nike logo, which was printed on the upper right corner of the garment.

Anna rocked matching biker shorts on her lower-half. The garment had a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips and helped to accentuate her tiny midsection and waist. Its tight body also helped to flaunt her curvaceous physique. The model held a dark coat in front of her figure to complete her attire.

Anna kept her hair out of her face by slicking it back into a sleek, low bun. She wore a few loose strands around the frame of her face, adding a curl to dress the up the look. She rocked a pair of black sunglasses on top of her head as it appeared to be a bright day.

Fans went wild for the sexy new addition to Anna’s page, double tapping it more than 56,000 times within two hours of it going live. Hundreds left comments on the model’s fit figure as well.

“Beautiful and elegant lady with the best body,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“You look so unbelievably amazing a true strong angel,” remarked another fan.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous as always such a cool pic love it,” a third Instagrammer chimed in alongside a few flames.

“Absolute stunner and gorgeous beauty,” one more complimented.