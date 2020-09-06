Kamala Harris Says That Joe Biden Could Lose Election Due To Russian Interference

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Sunday floated the possibility that Joe Biden could lose to Donald Trump in November due to Russian interference, Breitbart reported.

“I am clear that Russia interfered in the election of the president of the United States in 2016,” Harris said on CNN’s State of the Union. “I serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee. We have published detailed reports about exactly what we believe happened. And I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election and that Russia will be at the front of the line.”

The lawmaker pointed to the “classic voter suppression” that Trump and the Republican Party are purportedly pushing as well as the foreign interference that allegedly mirrors Russia’s actions in the 2016 election that saw Trump defeat Hillary Clinton. According to the California Senator, the forthcoming months will see “many obstacles” intentionally placed “in front of Americans’ ability to vote.”

As reported by The Washington Times, Harris’ comment came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that Trump would aid Russia in their election intervention tactics through his rhetoric and purported attempts to undermine American democracy.

“I don’t know what Putin has on the president politically, personally, or financially; we’ll find out when we see the president’s tax returns.”

In response to such criticism, Trump argued that the Democratic Party is engaged in a “massive disinformation campaign” — which includes the recent allegations that he disparaged fallen soldiers — intended to sink his presidency.

The United States intelligence community previously claimed to have found evidence that the Kremlin is attempting to undermine Biden in the 2020 election. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump dismissed the information and said that he has been tougher on Russia than any other United States leader.

Russia scholar John Herbst claimed that Trump has taken multiple aggressive actions against Russia and has been harder on the country than Barack Obama’s administration in many ways. In particular, he pointed to the Trump administration’s decision to provide antitank missiles to Ukraine, which is currently in a protracted conflict with the Kremlin.

Per CNBC, American intelligence also suggests that China and Iran are attempting to interfere in the forthcoming election. But unlike Russia, these two countries and allegedly attempting to undermine Trump’s campaign and ensure he doesn’t secure a second term in the White House. Other foreign actors are also reportedly trying to influence the 2020 election, but none pose as significant a threat as the previously mentioned trio.