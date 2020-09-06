Bri Teresi Goes Topless In Nature-Inspired Instagram Reel

Guess girl Bri Teresi has been on fire with video content as of late on her popular Instagram account, upping the output of live-action updates by a considerable margin. However, with her steamy share on Sunday, September 6, the model and influencer may have served up one of her most revealing reels to date, as she was documented laying in a small rowboat while wearing a skimpy bikini bottom — and nothing else.

The 25-year-old made a point to shout-out the natural setting of her latest upload, including hashtags like #naturelovers, #birds and #animals in the accompanying caption. And while the backdrop was lush with wild growth, the fact that Teresi was completely topless with her folded arms providing the only coverage for her perky bustline in the shot was largely what captured the imagination of her fans in the comment thread.

“Wow! Risky hand change!” wrote one fan in reference to Teresi shuffling her limbs in the clip, which prompted a response from Teresi in the form of a laughing emoji.

“Bri u r simply stunning,” lauded a second commenter.

“Now that’s what I call a dream boat,” added another admirer.

“What a body,” opined yet another smitten fan. “Wow.”

With a backing audio track of birds chirping and nature sounds helping to set the mood, Teresi’s video began with the camera sweeping in from above. As it did so, Teresi stretched out with one of her knees elevated and kept her arms close to her chest in an effort to conceal as much of it as she could. However, the size and shape of her breasts were nonetheless well-evidenced as the camera drew close to the boat.

The small vessel was just large enough to support her as she writhed her body and turned her head. It rested upon the bank of a small pond; in the background, trees, grass and shrubbery of all types provided a green canvas for her sultry, sun-kissed frame.

In addition to offering the occasional tempting glance toward the camera, Teresi further teased her million-plus followers on Instagram by deftly removing one of her arms from the bare bustline that it helped to obscure and playfully tugging at the strap of her skimpy, denim-printed bottom.

Teresi’s latest video update quickly earned the admiration of her fans, notching its 2,500th like as this report was being written. Furthermore, the post’s comment thread continued to fill with words of affirmation.

Less than 24 hours before uploading her braless exposé, Teresi was similarly stunning in another full-motion update in which she wore stunning blue lingerie.