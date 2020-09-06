‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Two Familiar Faces Are Returning To Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that two familiar faces will be back in Salem in the very near future.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see actor Casey Moss return to the show. Moss, who plays JJ Deveraux, was last seen in town back in February when he decided travel with his family to Africa in order to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Bill Horton.

However, once he was in Africa he decided that he wanted to remain there. JJ was struggling with a lot of anxiety before he left. He has suffered a lot of loss, which includes the murder of his former girlfriend, Paige Larsen, and the death of his most recent love, Haley Chen.

He also nearly committed suicide in the past after shooting and paralyzing Theo Carver during his time as a police officer. He has suffered from drug addiction as well.

JJ’s father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) also returned home after being presumed dead, and his mother, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) fell into a coma for over a year. It seems that although Salem holds the people he loves the most in the world, his worst memories are also embedded in the town.

Chris Haston / NBC

In addition to JJ’s homecoming this fall, another shocking comeback is also set. Actress Tamara Braun will return to the landscape as Ava Vitali.

Ava has an interesting backstory. She is the former lover of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). She came back into his life a few years back to reveal that she and Steve share a child together, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). Tripp was already grown when Steve found out about him, but the two have managed to create a strong relationship.

However, before Tripp was found by his parents, Ava was killed in her hospital room by Steve’s other son, Joey Johnson. Ava had played with Joey’s emotions in order to get close to Steve again, and when he learned the truth about her motives he snapped and murdered her. He eventually came clean to the police about his crime and has been serving time in jail ever since.

So, if Ava makes her comeback as a living person it will be a shocking scene for all involved, and could eventually mean that Joey will also be back home with his parents. Although, she may also be returning in spirit form that could appear to Tripp, Steve, or even Steve’s wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). Braun was last seen in Salem in March of 2016.