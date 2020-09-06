Amanda Elise Lee Shows Curves, Cleavage In Pleated Miniskirt & Tiny Top

Amanda Elise Lee — the model, influencer and certified personal trainer who boasts an Instagram following of 12 million — has returned to her popular social media feed with another sultry share. In her update on Sunday, September 6, the 33-year-old included multiple sexy pictures of herself wearing little more than a pleated miniskirt and a minuscule sports bra.

Lee referred to herself as a “Tennis Barbie” in the accompanying caption, and while the seductive ensemble definitely wouldn’t restrict her moves on the court, the way in which it emphasized her curvaceous assets and alluring nature may be better utilized in a much more intimate setting.

In any case, her fans were clearly feeling her attractive appearance in the scanty garments, and quickly filled the post’s comment thread with a multitude of virtual catcalls and positive replies.

“You have a perfect body,” appraised one user.

“Wow beautiful,” said a second commenter. “[Let’s] play a match.”

“By the power of summer I officially declare you my sunshine,” stated another smitten fan.

“Tennis yes, but [you’re] no Barbie doll, you are way more beautiful,” raved a fourth admirer of Lee’s form.

The first photo of the three-pic spread was a straight-on, medium shot of Lee, who was standing in a garden. With a pair of sunglasses in one hand, one of her lengthy, blond strands in the other and a small purse dangling from the crook of her elbow, Lee kept her brilliant blue eyes affixed to the camera’s lens.

Lee was wearing a lavender-hued sports bra as she did so, which managed to cover the NSFW zones of her ample bosom, but still allowed for a sizable showing of cleavage, as well as the baring of her upper midriff. Meanwhile, her pleated, white miniskirt flowed loosely against her thighs, but still managed to show off her sinuous figure.

In the slideshow’s second photo, the Canadian-born model had turned her back to the camera, which made her shapely posterior the focus of the shot. Moreover, the full length of her golden locks were better exhibited as they reached out from a top ponytail and extended all the way down to her booty.

The post was capped off with a third picture in which Lee had gotten down into a crouching position with her legs spread wide. As she posed closely to the ground, she fired a seductive stare into the camera.

Lee’s post was quickly hurdling toward viral status as of this writing, inspiring more than 50,000 double-taps in under an hour after going live. Several hundred comments had been left as well.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Lee had flaunted her curves just a few days earlier with an update that found her wearing a skimpy workout top and sweatpants.