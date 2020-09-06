‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Ben Scrambles To Save Ciara From Vincent

Days of Our Lives is promising some big drama in the week ahead. The new preview has been released, and it reveals some huge conflict in store for Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

In the promo, flashbacks of the couple quickly speed by. Moments such as Ben saving Ciara’s life after her motorcycle accident, their first kiss, and their recent wedding day could be seen. In the background some soft piano music plays as fans could hear the pair’s voices promising to love each other forever during their wedding vows.

Finally, a clip of Ciara sitting in the front seat of a moving car with Vincent behind the wheel is seen. Vincent holds her at gunpoint as she wears a worried expression on her face.

Last week, Ben was hypnotized by Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), which helped him remember that it was Vincent who took Ciara. Now that he realizes that the love of his life may still be alive, he’ll set off to find and save her. However, it may not be that easy.

Vincent recently revealed to Ciara that he’s looking to get revenge on Ben due to the fact that he killed his lady love, Wendy. Fans may remember Wendy as one of Ben’s victims from his time as the necktie killer.

Wendy was a midwife that Ben had hired to deliver Abigail’s (Kate Mansi) baby in a remote cabin after he kidnapped her. After the baby was born, he killed her so that she couldn’t go the police.

When Ciara is kidnapped, will Ben lose the woman he loves forever? Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/XEDYpkVEw7 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 4, 2020

The promo asks if it’s better to have loved and lost, and then flashes to Ben frantically searching for his wife. Ciara is nowhere to be found, but Vincent stands in front of him looking ominous.

Ben looks defeated as an explosion goes off and appears to knock him to the ground. He then screams for Ciara, hinting that she may have been in the building that caught fire. His face seems to say it all as he looks terrified and heartbroken that he may never see Ciara again.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Konefal is set to leave the soap has a contract player. However, it’s revealed that she will be making appearances from time to time. This could mean that she’ll be presumed dead and that Ben will only see her in his mind or as a ghost going forward until the day that she may return to Salem in the flesh for good.