Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Down On Instagram After Trolls Call Her ‘Old’ And ‘Plastic’ Looking

Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting candid about her feelings recently regarding some comments made on social media. On Saturday night the former Bachelorette shared a very open message on her Instagram story where she said people were being mean about her appearance yet again. According to Us Weekly, Kaitlyn said she forgot how mean people could be when you’re on television as she was getting more and more comments now that she’s back in the spotlight for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

The Off the Vine host shared a selfie looking like she had spent some time crying and said the trolls

“I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV,” she wrote. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me.”

In addition to the picture, she shared a couple of videos where she went more into detail about her feelings.

“I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner,” she told her 1.8 million followers. “I think I honestly am just so tired that anything will set me off right now. Plus, I’m PMSing so great combo. I felt my feelings, I got it out.”

“Sometimes I like to be honest on here about not always being real happy everything,” she continued. “I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Kaitlyn then joked that she was going to pour herself a glass of wine and focus on the things in life that are actually important. Unfortunately for the reality star, she’s likely to get a lot more criticism from social media users now that she’s heading into one of the most popular reality competitions on television.

While she might have gotten a lot of hate, Kaitlyn still received tons of love from loyal fans in the comment sections of her recent Instagram posts. Fans have been calling her “stunning,” beautiful,” and “perfection” as they tell her to ignore her haters.

This isn’t the first time she’s been candid with her emotions online, as she recently opened up about her anxiety and depression in a separate Instagram post. She admitted to taking medication while also seeing a professional, and said sometimes it’s not enough and she can still have very low days throughout the month.

Kaitlyn will compete against celebrities like A.J. McLean, Nelly, and Jesse Metcalfe when she DWTS debuts on September 14. With a passion for dance, the 35-year-old always wanted to compete on the show but wasn’t given an invitation until recently.