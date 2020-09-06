Ashley Resch Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Blue Cleavage-Baring Bikini Top In New Video

Ashley Resch shared a sexy video of herself lip-synching and dancing to Sean Armani’s song “Nice Things” while wearing a skimpy outfit on Instagram, and her followers enjoyed her Sunday morning vibe.

In the clip, Ashley stood outside on a wooden deck next to a brick house with a slight overhang. A covered grill and green trees were also visible in the background. The model wore a pair of light wash, high-waisted Daisy Dukes that showed off her pert derriere, slender waist, and curvy thighs. She paired them with a blue bikini top that featured white piping and showcased her ample cleavage. The sexy outfit also revealed several of Ashley’s intricate tattoos on her arm, side, and thigh. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and necklace.

Ashley wore her normally wavy blond hair blown straight with plenty of volume, and it framed her face from a side part. Throughout the video, she ran her light-color manicured fingers through it, and more than once, Ashley leaned over toward the camera while mouthing the lyrics to the song. At one point, she also tugged at her bikini top and shook her perky backside in time to the music.

Ashley tagged the artist in her post, and she noted that she likes his nice things. Her followers shared the love with her, and nearly 5,000 Instagram users hit the like button, and more than 100 took the time to compose an uplifting comment for her with many including the flame emoji because they thought she looked hot.

“OMG! I don’t know what’s going on, but lately, you are even prettier! You are the ultimate nice thing,” gushed one follower who included a heart with an arrow through it.

“I love the color of your eyes. You look so sexy in this outfit, Ashley,” a second fan declared along with a kiss smiley.

“Hey Ashley, how are you, and how is your weekend? As always, you’re bringing it with that fire content,” noted a third Instagram user who also added some blue hearts to the message.

“You have such amazing eyes, Ashley. Are they your natural color? You are totally perfect and a beautiful doll,” a fourth devotee enthused, using a flame, red heart-eye smiley, and red lips to complete the thought.

Ashley regularly treats her followers to hot shots of herself, and some are professional while others are candid. The Inquisitr previously reported that she delighted them by sharing a photo of herself wearing a gray and pink lingerie set on hump day.