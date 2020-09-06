Bethany Lily April Gets Flirty In Tight Pink Mini Dress

Bethany Lily April has been posting lots of eye-catching updates to her Instagram feed as of late, and in her newest post from today, she got flirty in a pink mini dress. There were two photos in the set, where she struck a couple of poses on a bed.

In the first shot, she propped herself up with her right arm and bent her right leg. She glanced up at the camera with a pouty smile.

Her dress was a bright tone with thick straps and a low scooped neckline that allowed her to showcase her cleavage. It also had a tight fit and lace-up accents and silver grommets along the side of her hips. The left shoulder strap fell down her upper arm, adding to the flirty vibes. The tag in the post revealed that the ensemble was from Guess.

Bethany wore her hair down in a side part with her wavy, luxurious locks brushed in front of her right shoulder. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces: one was gold with multiple small charms, and the other one featured a crescent moon charm. She also rocked a white manicure.

The bed had white sheets with a subtle paisley design. Behind her was a gray curtain that was pulled closed, but the room was still well-lit. Her skin looked flawless, and tan lines on her shoulder and chest were visible.

The second picture was taken from slightly further away and it showed her from head-to-toe. She struck a similar pose except she raised her left hand to her forehead. She closed her eyes and parted her lips slightly.

The update has garnered over 24,600 likes in the first hour since it went live, and the comments section was packed with compliments for Bethany.

“You are so Beautiful,” declared a supporter.

“Love your eyes and your gorgeous,” raved a second admirer.

Many people seemed to love the color of her outfit.

“Looking absolutely beautiful as always in pink dress,” expressed a third social media user.

“Pretty in pink, super hot,” wrote another devotee.

Additionally, Bethany flaunted her cleavage in another Instagram update from two days ago. That time, she opted to go braless under a baggy light gray blazer. She also rocked a pair of tight biker shorts that were periwinkle with a thick waistband. She wore the same crescent moon necklace and sported a pair of thick hoop earrings. She straightened her hair and wore it down in a casual side part for the photos that were taken outside on a sunny day.