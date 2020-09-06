Suzy Cortez Showcases Her Famous Bum In Red Lingerie With A Sexy Garter Belt

Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram photo on Sunday afternoon. The model showed off her famous bum while posing seductively for the camera.

In the sultry snap, Suzy opted for a red lace lingerie set complete with a matching garter belt. The teeny bra featured a sweetheart neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage, as well as thin straps to show off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they exposed her curvy hips and long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a some sheer stockings that attached to her garter belt, and some red heels.

Suzy laid on a white floor with rose pedals scattered all around her. She twisted her torso with one hand resting on her forehead and the other holding a flower. Her back was arched and her knees were bent as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

Her long, dark hair was pushed off of her forehead. She styled the brunette locks in thick curls that fell behind her head and were fanned out over the floor.

Suzy has amassed more than 2.3 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time showing their support for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 1,700 times within the first 40 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 60 remarks about the pic during that time.

“The queen of the world,” one follower wrote.

“Very beautiful body,” another stated.

“I wish I was there,” a third social media user declared.

“Wow you are just about the greatest thing that I have ever seen. This pose in out of this world and that outfit is enough to make me question whether or not you are the most perfect human being in the world,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport barely there outfits online. She’s often photographed wearing tiny bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she donned a stunning blue dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage, as well as hip-high slits on the sides to flaunt her stems. That post was also a hit with her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 10,000 likes and 100 comments.