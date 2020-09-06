Nata Lee Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Crop Top & Figure-Hugging Distressed Jeans

On Sunday, September 6, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 5.4 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The pictures, which were taken by professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, showed the 21-year-old posing on a balcony that overlooked a street with numerous buildings and cars. Nata opted to wear a white long-sleeved plunging crop top that showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She paired the garment with figure-hugging distressed blue jeans. She kept the casual look simple and accessorized with only a minimalist belly button ring.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail, giving her fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Nata faced away from the photographer and arched her back, which accentuated her pert derriere. She rested her hands on the balcony railing and looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She continued to grip the railing with one of her hands and put the other in her pants pocket, as she lowered her gaze and parted her full lips. The social media sensation stood with her shoulders back and placed her hands on the top of her head in the final shot.

In the caption, Nata revealed that her ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She also asked her followers for suggestions “for the next photoshoot.”

While many commenters ignored Nata’s question, quite a few of her followers did take the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Right when I think she can’t get hotter, she posts stuff like this,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You [are] looking so gorgeous babe I love you so much,” added an admirer, along with both a heart-eye and pink heart emoji.

“You look amazing! Absolutely beautiful!” remarked a different devotee.

“Wow so gorgeous and beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 200,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture on her secondary Instagram account, in which she wore a cropped white tank top and a plaid miniskirt. That photo has been liked over 35,000 times since it was shared.