AEW News: Chris Jericho Wants Brock Lesnar In Company, But Vince McMahon Won’t Allow It

During the latest episode of the Saturday Night Special, by way of Sportskeeda, Chris Jericho weighed in on the possibility of AEW signing Brock Lesnar. According to the veteran, it’s unlikely as Vince McMahon won’t let “The Beast Incarnate” sign for a rival without offering him a better deal first.

“[Even] if you offered Brock a 100 ‘squllion’ dollars, you know, Vince has 200 ‘squillion’ dollars in the bank. I don’t think he’s going to just let Brock leave to come to AEW. And I don’t think he will let Brock go to UFC either. That’s the game that they play and they’re both very smart businessmen.”

It is believed that Lesnar is trying to start a bidding war to receive an improved WWE deal. Jericho echoed this view, noting that “The Beast Incarnate” knows McMahon will be prepared to out-bid anyone to retain his services.

Jericho went on to say that he’d be happy to see Lesnar in AEW as he wants to work with him. The performers haven’t had a match with each other on television before, and “Le Champion” seems interested in making it happen.

However, Jericho also stated that he’s unsure if Lesnar would be a wise investment for the promotion. The price to bring him in would be high, and he probably wouldn’t work a lot of dates due to his part-time status.

Of course, the company’s lack of dates might appeal to the superstar. They only produce one weekly show and the pay-per-view schedule is light. The lighter schedule could be a deciding factor for Lesnar if he’s interested in jumping ship.

During the Saturday Night Special, Jericho said that just because Lesnar isn’t under contract at the moment, that doesn’t make him a free agent. WWE is maybe the only company that could justify the financial package.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tony Khan hasn’t dismissed the idea of signing the former Universal Champion. While he remained tight-lipped on the matter, he stated that he was a big fan of Lesnar’s work.

Lesnar is expected to re-sign with McMahon’s promotion. He didn’t sign up for USADA this year, which makes him ineligible for MMA for now.

However, Dana White has expressed his desire to bring Lesnar to UFC and book a fight between him and Jon Jones, though it might not be possible until the wrestler has undertaken the appropriate protocols.

Another possibility is that the superstar will retire, but the fighter appears to be highly sought-after.