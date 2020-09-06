Eva Longoria Twins With Her Son In A Figure-Hugging Blue Bodysuit

Actress Eva Longoria delighted her 7.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sweet double update in which she twinned with her son, Santiago. The duo both wore looks from the brand Koko Tribe, a swimwear and resort wear brand that creates ensembles for all ages, as their Instagram bio states. Eva made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption, so her fans knew where to get the looks.

In the first photo, she stood in the shallow end of a pool with Santiago by her side. There were several modern lounge chairs visible along the edge of the pool, all with stunning blue-and-white towels with tassel details atop them.

Eva showed off her fit figure in a bodysuit that had long sleeves and a full coverage neckline. The suit was a deep blue hue with a lighter blue print atop it, and the look showed off her enviable physique to perfection. Though the top portion of the look covered up her skin, her toned legs were on full display.

Eva’s brunette locks were slicked back away from her face, and she smiled down at her son in the first shot. He wore swim trunks crafted from the same fabric as his mother’s ensemble, and likewise appeared to be having a blast in the water.

In the second snap she shared, Santiago remained standing, but Eva got down closer to his level as they played in the water. She perched in the shallow end with a striped floatie hovering nearby, and was immersed in the moment with her child. The back of Eva’s bodysuit featured a cut-out detail that showed off a serious amount of skin, and her toned thighs looked incredible as she posed.

Eva’s fans absolutely loved the sweet and sexy update, and the post received over 103,000 likes within two hours of going live, including a like from tennis superstar and fellow mom Serena Williams. The post also received 291 comments from Eva’s audience.

“Love the matching suits,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“What a cool pool for you to spend time with your beautiful son!” another fan added.

“Oooh the back of that swim,” a third follower remarked, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment, loving the cut-out detail on Eva’s outfit.

“Adorable. You are exquisite,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the 45-year-old bombshell shared a short Boomerang-style video clip in which she rocked a long-sleeved swimsuit top and matching bottoms. She shimmied as she stood atop that appeared to be a boat gliding through the water, her hair blowing in the wind as she flaunted her curves.