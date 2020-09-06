Fox News Defends Jennifer Griffin From Donald Trump’s Attacks On Her Work

Fox News hosts have come to the defense of the network’s national security reporter, Jennifer Griffin, who recently corroborated Jeffrey Goldberg’s piece in The Atlantic on Donald Trump’s alleged disparaging comments on fallen American soldiers.

As reported by Raw Story, Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday praised the journalist and pushed back on Trump’s call that she be fired for her work.

“This is one of the fairest, most conscientious reporters on the planet, a former war correspondent, has done this throughout administrations,” he said.

“And she wasn’t offering opinion. She was doing her job. It was fine for the president to attack the story. But he really needs trying to stop trying to cancel journalists based on reporting he doesn’t like.”

Elsewhere, Bret Baier on Sunday pressed White House Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about Trump’s calls for the journalist to be fired and his purported opposition to “cancel culture,” Raw Story reported.

“The president also says he’s against the cancel culture,” Baier said. “But do you think it’s right for him to call for the firing of a reporter who has unnamed sources who confirm parts of that story?”

As reported by Forbes, Griffin responded to Trump’s attacks on Cavuto Live on Saturday and said that her sources — which she suggested the president knows personally — are “unimpeachable.” Host Neil Cavuto echoed Kurtz and praised the reporter’s work by saying she is “scrupulous” when it comes to the accuracy of her reports.

In addition to Griffin, Trump has also taken aim at Goldberg and suggested he could be working with disgruntled former White House or campaign staffers that want to harm his reputation. He also paralleled the current situation to the Steele dossier, which was funded in part by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and used to push the Russia investigation forward.

The clash between Fox News and Trump has been brewing for quite some time. Per The Inquisitr, previous reporting from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman suggested that the U.S. leader is aiming to knock the television channel of out commission due to its purported disloyalty. In particular, an investor group linked to Trump’s eldest son has allegedly purchased a stake in One America News (OAN) — a network that has been gaining his attention over Fox News in recent months.

According to Sherman, Trump views himself as the reason for Fox News’ ratings and believes that he made the network what it is today. His shift to OAN is also allegedly partly part of his reelection strategy that would purportedly ensure him consistent coverage post-November