‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview Video: Noah Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for September 7 through 11 teases Noah has plenty to say about what he finds during his visit to Genoa City. He and Summer discuss the state of relationships in the fun clip.

Noah (Robert Adamson) and Summer (Hunter King) share a cute sibling relationship, and since he’s back in town for a visit, they take the time to catch up with each other. Noah wants to know everything he’s missed since he’s been gone. He last showed up in town for Victor’s (Eric Braeden) celebration in February, but that visit was incredibly short.

Summer tells her brother that nothing much has happened, and she’s not wrong, especially considering that The Young and the Restless had to stop filming amid the coronavirus pandemic, causing CBS to air several months of reruns. Some fans also agreed that not much is happening on the sudser.

“Can this show get any less interesting? It was better when they were rerunning episodes from 20 years ago. It’s so dull now,” wondered one viewer.

Noah notes that it seems like somebody took all the relationships and mixed them up, and Summer agrees. Of course, Summer is among those her brother is talking about since Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) are getting a divorce, and she’s reunited with her ex-husband. However, the one relationship neither is happy about is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). Summer is the couple’s daughter, and Noah is Nick’s son with Sharon (Sharon Case). Neither Noah nor Summer seems to appreciate seeing the reunion, and the clip shows a few moments of Nick helping Phyllis zip up her long black knee boots.

Fans seem to feel divided about the return of Phyllis and Nick, though.

“I’m so glad to see Noah back. I wish he could stay. Nick & Phyllis two thumbs down. I do not enjoy watching them together,” noted one viewer.

“I love Nick and Phyllis. If you don’t like it, don’t watch,” a fan of the pairing suggested.

One thing many people seemed to agree on, though, is that they love the younger Newman being back on The Young and the Restless, and they enjoy seeing the video of the siblings together.

“I love seeing Summer and Noah together! I’m so glad Noah came back for a little while,” enthused a viewer who added a red heart to complete the message.

Several followers also noted that they’d enjoy seeing Noah paired with Lola, and Y&R spoilers hint that they meet on Monday at Society.