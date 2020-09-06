Katelyn Runck Flaunts Tantalizing Cleavage In A Pale Blue Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a figure-hugging pale blue dress. The pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated, and they were captured by Katelyn’s frequent photographer LHGFX Photography.

The dress she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The garment was a sleeveless style with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms exposed.

The garment had a scoop neckline and a column of brown buttons all the way down the front, and Katelyn had the top button undone so that a tantalizing amount of cleavage was on display. The look was crafted from a ribbed fabric that stretched over her ample assets and hips, clinging close to her toned figure.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks were styled in a deep side part and then tumbled down her chest in voluminous waves. She gazed straight at the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she placed both hands underneath her breasts, holding the front of her outfit. Several gray doors were visible behind her, making for an interesting backdrop.

While the first shot was cropped partway down Katelyn’s thighs, the second image showed the full ensemble. The blue dress was form-fitting all the way down, and the hem came right to her knee, making for a slightly more full-coverage look. Katelyn finished the ensemble with a pair of strappy white shoes that added a few extra inches of height to her enviable figure, and she gazed off into the distance with her hands positioned by her side.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snaps, and the post received over 2,200 likes within 35 minutes. It also racked up 239 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Perfection,” another added simply.

“Keep shining like a star,” a third fan remarked

“Enjoying your only fans in this lockdown,” another follower commented, including a heart emoji and praise hands emoji in the comment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn tantalized her followers with a double update in which she rocked a pair of skintight black-and-white printed leggings and a matching sports bra. Her top showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and also put her chiselled abs on full display. She had her long brunette locks pulled back in a high ponytail as she posed outdoors in Los Angeles for the sizzling shots.