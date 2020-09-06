Cindy Prado Flashes Her Bronzed Physique In Coral-Colored Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Instagram smokeshow Cindy Prado returned to social media on Sunday morning to share yet another racy update with her adoring fans. The model flashed her bronzed physique as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was planning a Labor Day boat trip with her friends.

In the stunning snaps, Cindy looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skimpy coral-colored bikini. The tiny top featured a square neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms were pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped firmly around her petite waist as they accentuated her lean thighs and round booty. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight for the pics. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a shell necklace, and a matching bracelet.

In the first photo, Cindy stood on the beach in Miami as she turned her body to the side, arched her back, and pushed her booty out. She had her arms stretched out in front of her as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

The second shot featured her in the swimming pool. She tugged on her bikini and pushed her hip to the side while tilting her chin upward. The final snap was similar, but included Cindy resting her hands on her backside and smiling brightly.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in voluminous waves that fell down her back and cascaded down both of her shoulders.

Cindy’s over 1.6 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photos garnered more than 7,400 likes within the first 21 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 130 messages.

“My favorite body icon!!” one follower wrote.

“Hot Summer queen,” another declared.

“Great way to start a day seeing so much beauty,” a third social media user gushed.

“You looking so gorgeous babe I love you so much,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves for her online uploads. She’s often spotted rocking racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy recently turned heads when she opted for a revealing black bikini as she enjoyed a glass of white wine. To date, that post has raked in more than 44,000 likes and over 500 comments.