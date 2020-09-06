Camille Kostek Goes Braless In Daring Open-Front Crop Top For Photos Taken By Rob Gronkowski

Rob took Camille's sexy photos in Tampa, Florida.

Camille Kostek risked revealing a little too much by rocking a shirt with a front that was almost completely open. On September 6, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wished her Instagram followers a happy Sunday while treating them to three snapshots of her daring look. The photos were taken by her boyfriend, NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

Camille has made a name for herself by posing in skimpy swimwear, and her latest social media update proved that she’s also comfortable letting it all hang out for her everyday looks. Her post included three pictures. In all of them, she wore a beige cropped cardigan. The long-sleeved top was made from ribbed fabric, and it had a relaxed fit. The piece boasted a long tie at the neckline, which plunged down in a V. The opening was so wide that slipped off her shoulders a bit.

Camille opted to wear nothing underneath the textured top. This exposed the smooth skin of her freckled decolletage. She also tantalized her fans by flashing the inner curves of her perky breasts, as well as a glimpse of underboob. Her shirt traced the top of her cleavage and loosely hung down at the bottom.

The model teamed the cardigan with a pair of light-wash jeans with a high waist. The casual yet sexy ensemble also showed off a large swath of her trim midriff. Camille tagged the online boutique Hey Chick to reveal where she got her outfit.

She added some shine to her look by wearing a pair of chunky hoop earrings. Her hair was pushed up slightly in the front to create a little volume, and the length was styled in a long braid. She wore the plait over her right shoulder.

Camille looked directly at the camera with her sparkling eyes and gave it a warm smile that accentuated her high cheekbones. Her two follow-up slides showed her look from alternative angles, and she also struck two different poses. She had one hand on her hip in the second snap, and she sassed up her third picture even more by standing with both hands on her hips.

Camille posed outside on what appeared to be the balcony of a high-rise building. Her geotag indicated that her photo was taken in Tampa, Florida. The former New England Patriots cheerleader moved there with Rob after he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In response to a comment from a fan, she revealed that her beau took the photos.

“Where is gronk?” the commenter asked.

“Behind the camera,” the model replied.

The tight end’s work received a score of positive messages, as well as over 31,000 likes.

“Seriously, watching the first pic I said ‘WOW’ out loud!” read one remark.

“Literal perfection Camille,” another admirer said.