Kindly Myers Rocks A Skimpy Black Bikini While Soaking Herself With A Hose In Scorching New Video

Kindly Myers teased fans by sharing another smoking-hot video that revealed her bombshell curves. The update was added to her Instagram feed on Saturday, September 5, and captured Kindly in some seriously sexy swimwear.

The seconds-long clip was shot outdoors on a beautiful day with only a few clouds scattered in the bright blue sky. The sun was shining brightly overhead, and it looked like an optimal day for sunbathing. Kindly stood in front of a pool that was lined with large rock features and palm trees. The area behind the gorgeous outdoor space featured plenty of greenery and a black iron fence.

The video was shot at a few different angles and captured the Playboy vixen doing some tricks with a garden hose. Kindly ran one hand through her long, blond tresses and used the opposite hand to soak her chest with water that dripped down her taut tummy and midsection. At the end of the clip, she playfully shook her chest and put on an NSFW show for the camera.

Kindly ensured that all eyes were fixed on her fit figure as she rocked an incredibly revealing swimsuit that didn’t leave much to the imagination. The upper portion of the ensemble boasted a tiny set of triangular cups that left an abundance of cleavage well on display. The piece had thin strings that stretched over her toned arms and shoulders, while the cups fit tightly on her bust, helping to push her breasts together in an alluring display.

The lower half of the suit was just as hot, and it was made of the same material and color as her top. The front of the piece hit a few inches below her navel, and the string sides were tied in bows around her hips. The high cut also left her shapely thighs in full view.

Kindly wore her hair down and straight, and her mane fell messily over her shoulders and back. The upload has attracted plenty of attention from her loyal fans, with over 8,000 likes and nearly 200 comments. Many social media users complimented Kindly’s fit figure, and a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“You’re absolutely stunning girl complete perfection,” one follower gushed, adding a trail of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are so Attractive and sexy lady,” a second user chimed in.

“You’re looking good there let me enjoy your company,” a third Instagrammer added.

“You’re so gorgeous. I love this video of you,” a fourth admirer wrote.