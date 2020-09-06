Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Insane Cleavage In A Low-Cut Black Top

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 11.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a simple yet sexy shot in which she showed off a serious amount of cleavage. In the picture, Anastasiya lounged on a bed covered in gray linens, looking comfortable and cozy. There was a large window behind her covered in semi-sheer white curtains, with some opaque curtains pulled to the side, and a few glimpses of the glimmering lights outside were visible through the fabric.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Anastasiya’s buxom body. She wore a black top from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The look appeared to have been crafted from some type of leather or faux leather fabric that had some sheen to it, and the piece had plenty of eye-catching details. It had a plunging neckline that seemed barely able to contain Anastasiya’s ample assets, and the two portions covering her curves were connected in the middle by a silver ring that showed off a bit more skin.

The sleeves had some volume over her upper arms before they transitioned into a more form-fitting style over her forearms. The garment ended below her breasts, leaving her stomach on display as well.

She appeared to have paired the top with some simple high-waisted black bottoms, and she added a few accessories to complete the look. In her ears, she had a pair of stud earrings, and she layered a delicate gold bracelet and gold watch on one wrist.

Anastasiya propped her head up on one arm as she gazed at the camera with a soft smile on her face. Her brunette locks were parted slightly to one side, and her hair tumbled down onto the bed around her.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling share, and the post received over 34,600 likes as well as 800 comments within just one hour of going live.

“Perfection, you are so beautiful!” one follower wrote.

“Really pretty,” another fan added, including two heart eyes emoji in his comment.

“Post video in this outfit next,” a third fan remarked, eager to see more of Anastasiya’s bombshell body in the sexy ensemble.

“You’re the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasyia shared a smoking-hot video with her followers in which she rocked a white sundress that left little to the imagination. The garment flaunted her cleavage as she sipped from a canned beverage crafted by the brand Bang Energy, who Anastasiya has promoted several times before on her page.