Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Phenomenal Figure In A ‘Lil Pink Bikini’ With A Revealing Design

Hilde wore a bathing suit with a fun butterfly detail during a trip to the beach.

Norwegian model Hilde Osland dared to bare quite a bit of skin for yet another stunning series of provocative pictures taken on a beach. On Sunday morning, her 3.6 million lucky Instagram followers were greeted with a slideshow loaded with seven sizzling snapshots. She wore a bikini that was sexy, sweet, and strappy while she posed in the sand.

Hilde, 32, always takes her modeling shots seriously. She makes sure that fans get to see her revealing ensembles from various different angles, and her admirers seem to appreciate the extra effort that she puts into her work. Her latest look was a design from Oh Polly Swim. She wore an eye-catching bikini that was the color of pink frosting. A piece of metallic hardware shaped like a butterfly was a fun touch that drew the eye to the center of her ample bust. The silver embellishment was attached to both of the top’s stretchy cups, which revealed a significant amount of her eye-popping cleavage.

Two long straps were connected to the top right below the butterfly. They crossed in the center of Hilde’s chest and circled around her ribs. The thin bands wrapped around her back and crossed again over her taut tummy. The detail highlighted the small size of her waist.

The straps were linked to Hilde’s bottoms by two small loops. The lower half of her bathing suit had a scooped waistline with sides that were cut daringly high and wide. The design flaunted the swells of her hips and her perky derriere. She accessorized with a thick gold chain choker, hoop earrings, and a bangle on one wrist.

Her collection of photos began with a profile shot that revealed the swimsuit’s thong back. The image was cropped close to provide a perfect view of Hilde’s peachy buns and supple tan skin. Her top’s back ties teasingly trailed down her backside.

Her wavy blond hair was styled in a high messy bun secured with a white scrunchie. A few free windswept tendrils brushed her face. Her eyes were closed and she appeared to be facing a sea breeze. Her expression was blissful and relaxed.

Hilde stood on a sloped sandy walkway lined by dense foliage. She stayed in the same spot for her second photo, but she turned her upper body toward the camera, gazing directly at it with her piercing blue eyes. She gave her viewers a coy smile as she arched her back and thrust her chest forward.

Follow-up shots captured Hilde from a little further back, which provided a tantalizing peek at her toned thighs. A few additional images found her posing to the side to show off the curve of her perky posterior. In one alluring snap, she teased her fans by tugging on her bottoms.