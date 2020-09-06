Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Defends Singer’s Social Posts As ‘Authentic’ Amid #FreeBritney Movement

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend Sam Asghari defended the singer’s Instagram posts after author Kelly Oxford commented that the account had become “scary,” according to a fan account.

“This account finally got too scary for me,” wrote Oxford in the comments section of one of Spears’ posts, which triggered Asghari to clap back and defend his girlfriend on the social platform, while also hitting out at “Karens.”

“What’s so scary about the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think…,” wrote the model. “We need more people like her and less Karen’s. also Instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago…”

Asghari’s comments came as the #FreeBritney movement rumbled on, with many fans having claimed that Britney’s offbeat social uploads are a sign that she is being controlled, as Cosmopolitan covered.

As The Inquisitr reported, Britney is currently locked in a legal battle that will determine who will take the position as her court-appointed guardian. The conservatorship was originally instated in 2008 after the pop star experienced a number of public breakdowns, and reportedly states that Britney must have a court-appointed guardian make all of her personal and financial decisions. The singer’s father Jamie Spears has held the position since its inception, although — as People noted — he temporarily stepped down as her sole conservator last year.

According to The Inquisitr, while it previously appeared that Britney was against the continuation of the conservatorship as a whole, at the beginning of September it was revealed that the arrangement is voluntary. However, the news source noted that Britney wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator herself.

News of the arrangement triggered the #FreeBritney movement — a fan-driven campaign which aimed to release Britney from her guardianship. According to the publication, some elements of the movement accused Jamie of manipulating his daughter and using the situation for personal financial gain.

As People noted, Britney and 26-year-old Asghari met on the set of the pop star’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, and began dating the following year.

A source told the publication that Spears had been learning on Asghari as she navigated the court battle surrounding her father’s position in relation to her estate. The insider claimed that the Toxic singer was feeling “overprotected” due to the lengthy conservatorship, and the outlet also reported that an August court filing revealed Britney was “strongly opposed” to having Jamie continue in the role.